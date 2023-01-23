JUST IN
BIS conducts raids across Maharashtra to crack down on hallmarked jewellery
India plans to cut gold import duty to arrest smuggling: Govt officials
PM Gati Shakti to help reduce logistic obstacles, improve efficiency: DPIIT
Apple to expand mfg base in India, take country share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
Chhattisgarh: Farmers in Bastar carve out new identity by planting coffee
Govt to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies, finds poll of economists
Centre likely to borrow record Rs16 trn in fiscal year 2024, shows new poll
Kerala Assembly set to begin 33-day-long Budget Session from today
As acute inequality grows, squeeze on Indian spenders is yet to lift
As world economy looks beyond China, India steps up as a new powerhouse
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
BIS conducts raids across Maharashtra to crack down on hallmarked jewellery
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Agri Infrastructure Fund crosses Rs 30,000-cr mark of capital mobilisation

Agriculture Infra Fund (AIF) is a financing facility launched on 8th July 2020 for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets

Topics
AIF | Agriculture | farm sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Within two-and-a-half years of the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), the scheme has mobilized more than Rs 30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of Rs 15,000 crore under AIF.

According to officials, with support of 3 per cent interest subvention, credit guarantee support through CGTMSE for loan of upto Rs 2 crore and facility of convergence with other Central and state government scheme, AIF is providing all around financial support to the farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), AJoint Liability Groups (JLGs) etc. and many others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.

Officials said that there are more than 20,000 beneficiaries of AIF, whose dream to diversify their profile and take a forward leap in agricultural development has come true through AIF support. AIF is silently changing the landscape of Indian Agriculture through creation and modernization of much needed agriculture infrastructure. These infrastructure projects are helping in reducing post-harvest losses, modernizing agriculture packages and practices and moreover helping farmers in better price realization of their produce.

Agriculture Infra Fund (AIF) is a financing facility launched on 8th July 2020 for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by the financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till the year 2032-33.

In order to create awareness about AIF amongst various stakeholders, the Ministry of Agriculture has been organising multiple conclaves and workshops, they added.

--IANS

kvm/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AIF

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.