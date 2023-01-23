Agri Infrastructure Fund crosses Rs 30,000-cr mark of capital mobilisation

Within two-and-a-half years of the implementation of the Infrastructure Fund (AIF), the scheme has mobilized more than Rs 30,000 crore for projects in the infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of Rs 15,000 crore under .

According to officials, with support of 3 per cent interest subvention, credit guarantee support through CGTMSE for loan of upto Rs 2 crore and facility of convergence with other Central and state government scheme, is providing all around financial support to the farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), AJoint Liability Groups (JLGs) etc. and many others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.

Officials said that there are more than 20,000 beneficiaries of AIF, whose dream to diversify their profile and take a forward leap in agricultural development has come true through support. AIF is silently changing the landscape of Indian through creation and modernization of much needed agriculture infrastructure. These infrastructure projects are helping in reducing post-harvest losses, modernizing agriculture packages and practices and moreover helping farmers in better price realization of their produce.

Agriculture Infra Fund (AIF) is a financing facility launched on 8th July 2020 for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by the financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till the year 2032-33.

In order to create awareness about AIF amongst various stakeholders, the Ministry of Agriculture has been organising multiple conclaves and workshops, they added.

