PM Gati Shakti to help reduce logistic obstacles, improve efficiency: DPIIT

He also said that the PM GatiShakti portal has over 1,600 data layers related to subjects such as land, forest, mines and existing infrastructure

Topics
DPIIT | logistics | PM Gati Shakti Master Plan

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

logistics
The PM Gati Shakti is aimed at breaking departmental silos and bringing in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities

The PM GatiShakti initiative will play a significant role in reducing the logistics cost, increasing efficiency and benefitting businesses, a top government official said on Monday.

On October 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti- National Master Plan aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG (network planning group), constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.

PM GatiShakti "will play a significant role in reducing the logistic obstacles and increase logistics efficiency and benefit the businesses," Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said here at the inaugural session of B20 Inception Meeting, organised by industry body CII.

He also said that the PM GatiShakti portal has over 1,600 data layers related to subjects such as land, forest, mines and existing infrastructure.

The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

The PM Gati Shakti is aimed at breaking departmental silos and bringing in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:51 IST

