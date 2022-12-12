JUST IN
Layoff fallout: Outplacement firms have their hands full with flood of CVs
Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public
Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector
Retail inflation drops to 11-month low of 5.88%; factory output drops
Rupee sheds 26 paise to dollar as firm US data leads to Fed hike jitters
'Proving identity of re-imported goods essential for claiming exemption'
Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief
Govt not to make public RBI report on reasons for inflation target breach
GST evasion of Rs 23,000 cr by gaming firms being investigated: MoS to LS
India imports 131.92 MT coal worth Rs 2.3 trillion in Apr-Sep this year
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Over 60% of returns filed are for amounts less than Rs 5 lakh, shows data
Shaji K V took charge as NABARD Chairman from Dec 7: Govt in Parliament
Business Standard

All-India electricity demand may grow 7% to 1,480 bn units in FY23: Icra

The all-India electricity demand is expected to grow 7 per cent to 1,480 billion units (BU) in the ongoing financial year, according to Icra

Topics
electricity demands | financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

The all-India electricity demand is expected to grow 7 per cent to 1,480 billion units (BU) in the ongoing financial year, according to Icra.

In the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the all-India power demand was at 1,380 BU, the ratings agency said on Monday.

"All-India electricity demand to remain healthy at over 7 per cent in FY23 despite growth slowdown post Q1 of this fiscal, and grow at 5-5.5 per cent in FY24," Icra said in a report.

The estimates are based on the fact that all-India electricity demand increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year in first eight months of FY2023, amid a severe heat wave in north and central India, it said.

Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate ratings, Icra, said, growing energy demand along with subdued capacity addition in the thermal segment is leading to an improvement in average thermal PLF (plant load factor) level for gencos/IPPs (power generation companies/independent power producers) at all-India level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on electricity demands

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.