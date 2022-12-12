JUST IN
CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda
FinMin allows PSUs to invest in debt schemes of all mutual funds
UPI to now allow blocking money for multiple debits, paves way for ASBA
SC reserves verdict on demonetisation, asks govt, RBI for submissions
Digital currency like cash, no need for lack of privacy fears: RBI Guv
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Rupee sheds 26 paise to dollar as firm US data leads to Fed hike jitters
Business Standard

Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public

MPC is said to have failed to achieve inflation target if average CPI inflation falls outside 2-6% range for three straight quarters. This was the case in the three quarters from Jan to Sept of 2022

Topics
RBI | monetary policy committee | central government

Bhaskar Dutta 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The government will not make the Reserve Bank of India’s report on failure to achieve its inflation mandate public, Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state in the finance ministry said in Parliament on Monday.

RBI has furnished a report to the central government, as mandated under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI Monetary Policy Committee and Monetary Policy process Regulations, 2016,” the minister said.

“The said provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and regulations therein do not provide for making the report public,” he said.

Under the rules, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is deemed to have failed to achieve its inflation target if average Consumer Price Index inflation remains outside of the 2-6 per cent range for three successive quarters.

This was the case in the three quarters from January to September of 2022, marking MPC's first-ever inflation failure since its inception in 2016.

CPI inflation averaged 6.3 per cent in January-March, 7.3 per cent in April-June and 7 per cent in July-September of 2022, the minister said.

On November 3, a separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee was held to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the government.

Inflation in India rose sharply during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, as restrictions on movement severely disrupted supplies. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this February exacerbated upside risks to domestic inflation as global commodity prices surged following the war.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.