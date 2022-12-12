JUST IN
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after previous month's debacle
GFG Alliance raises Rs 330 crore in term loan to refinance debt
Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector
Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech
White-collar workers turn to gig jobs in search of better work-life balance
OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities
Jaiprakash to sell cement, power units to Dalmia Group for Rs 5,666 cr
Dalmia Bharat to acquire cement assets of Jaypee Group at Rs 5,666 crore
Highest number of IPO listings in 2022 recorded in November: Report
BharatPe CEO enjoying life with money I raised, fails to grow: Ashneer
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Paytm loan disbursal reaches annualised run rate of Rs 39,000 crore in Nov
Business Standard

Layoff fallout: Outplacement firms have their hands full with flood of CVs

Tough trade-off: Companies want job guarantee for people they've laid off, but on a bargain

Topics
layoff | job market | Human Resources

Akshara Srivastava  |  New Delhi 

employment
Over 23,000 have lost their jobs in the start-up world alone since the pandemic began in 2020, according to staffing firm TeamLease.

It is a busy time for outplacement agencies and job portals in India. The funding chill that has set in for the start-up universe this winter and the fears of a possible global recession that have gripped the IT sector have pushed thousands back into the job market.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on layoff

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.