Amazon, Flipkart woo sellers to ensure deep discounts in festive sales

Amazon India and Flipkart are rolling out the red carpet for sellers on their marketplace platforms to ensure attractive discounts during the upcoming festive sales. The two leading e-commerce companies fear that sales may take a hit as the percentage of discounts as well as the number of discounted products could dip significantly due to a combination of economic slowdown and increased regulatory scrutiny of online firms, sources in the know pointed out.

Both Amazon India and Flipkart had said earlier this week that there were no signs of a slowdown in e-commerce. From ...