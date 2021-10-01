Amit Shah-led ministerial panel to soon approve Air India sale

-
Amid buzz of the Centre approving Air India sale to Tata Sons, two government officials said that the highest decision-making body constituted for the national carrier's divestment is yet to meet to grant its nod for the transaction.
The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to meet to approve the sale of Air India, an official said. The panel is expected to meet soon to grant a final nod to the sale of national carrier. The panel has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as members.
The Core Group of Secretaries headed by Cabinet Secretary has held several round of consultations, and is learnt to have suggested Tata Sons as the suitable candidate for taking over the national carrier. However, Ajay Singh had placed a “competitive bid” for the airline, the second official said.
Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday tweeted “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI (Air India) disinvestment case are incorrect.”
The government has considered the future cash flow projection of Air India, its brand value and intangible assets like bilateral rights and slots in foreign airports to set the reserve price for the airline. The indicative reserve price for Air India would be in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, Business Standard reported earlier.
The government expects the final bid to at least match the reserve price. But, it may still go ahead with the disinvestment process even if the bid quoted is lower than the reserve price.
The government is looking to complete the sale of Air India as early as this month.
