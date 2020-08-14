JUST IN
Delhi, Mumbai airports to partner firms for on-arrival Covid-19 testing
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh govt to invest Rs 12K cr in first phase to build four ports

The proposed four non-major greenfield ports are Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam district, Kakinada SEZ Port in East Godavari, Machilipatnam Port in Krishna, and Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasham district

Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh government | Ports

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to build four ports with an initial investment of Rs12,000 crore to increase its port-handling capacity from 100 million tonne (mt) per annum now to around 400 mt by 2025.

The proposed four non-major greenfield ports are Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam district, Kakinada SEZ Port in East Godavari, Machilipatnam Port in Krishna, and Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasham district. In a bid to reach the port handling target, the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board is in talks to tie up with Indian Railways arm Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India ...

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 06:10 IST

