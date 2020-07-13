Apparel Export Council wants skewed trade pacts with EU, UK and US reviewed

The Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested the government to review India’s trade pacts with the European Uniion, UK, the US, Australia and Canada. The Council said that the country's apparel exports can double in three years if disadvantages in trade pacts are removed and positive sentiment leveraged.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that the industry has been very badly impacted in India’s principal export markets of the US, UK and Europe.

“An important area that can supplement your efforts in this direction is improving export competitiveness through a comprehensive review of India’s trade agreements through a fast-tracked mechanism with the EU, UK, US, Australia and Canada,” Sakthivel wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

He stated that the present scenario of Indian Apparel Exports is that India has a duty disadvantage of 9.6 per cent in the EU market as compared to competitors like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Recently, Vietnam has also concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU and most competitors are leveraging such FTAs in a big way to enhance their cost competitiveness, the letter said.

“There is an urgent need to have a level-playing field in terms of market access and margin of preference in our biggest global market and to rectify the distortion that we are suffering,” the Chairman said on FTA with the EU. He asked for a similar or even better FTA with the UK.

FTA with the US will have a significant impact on India’s apparel exports to the country. This is because while the average tariff in the US is 12.5 per cent, certain items like MMF based apparel which India is promoting suffer a peak tariff of 28 per cent. The US is India’s major destination with over 27 per cent share.

AEPC also lauded the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Canada and Australia. “Canada was earlier a very large market for India. We lost a substantial share of our exports because our competitors got into Trade agreements with Canada. With a CEPA in place, we'll be able to easily recapture lost ground,” the letter said.