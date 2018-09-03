Arvind Kejriwal promises relief from fixed charges on electricity

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister on Sunday reached out to the voters assuring them relief from the recently hiked fixed charges on electricity bills.

Addressing a gathering in New Delhi after inaugurating an SDM office, the chief minister said electricity rates were the "lowest" under the (AAP) regime in the national capital while other state governments have increased power tariffs.

"I assure you today that we will provide relief to you from fixed charges that have been recently increased. I am working on it," Kejriwal told the gathering.

In March this year, Regulatory Commission (DERC) had increased fixed charges for every consumer, but brought down the unit cost of power.

At the public event, Kejriwal asked people to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections and urged them to vote for the AAP to ensure speedy development in the national capital.

AAP MPs will never allow metro fare hikes and sealing drives if they are voted to power, Kejriwal claimed.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the seven seats in the national capital, defeating Congress and AAP candidates.