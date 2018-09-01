Jain monk Tarun Sagar dies at 51; Modi, Rajnath, Kejriwal express grief

passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Radhapuri temple after a prolonged illness.

The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am. He was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi.

Prime Minister expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," the Prime Minister tweeted.



Apart from PM Modi, several other political leaders also expressed their condolences.



Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples. pic.twitter.com/lodXhHNpVK — (@narendramodi) September 1, 2018

Pained to hear the sad demise of Muni Maharaj. His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2018

Saddening to know about the untimely demise of Jain Muni ji ! Homage to the departed spiritual leader! pic.twitter.com/lFolZtPgYt — Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) September 1, 2018

Sad and shocked at the demise of #TarunSagar Jain Muni Tarun Sagar away today at 3.18am #Delhi. He was 51 #years old but was enlightened beyond his years. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 1, 2018

Extremely sad,earn about untimely, unfortunate

Jain Muni #TarunSagar’s passing away,early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society.Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely,blessed by him — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 1, 2018

Saddened to know about the demise of Muni Shri #TarunSagar ji.



An inspirational spiritual leader, he will always be remembered for his rich knowledge and his humanistic outlook. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 1, 2018

जैन मुनि श्रद्धेय तरुण सागर जी महाराज के असामयिक महासमाधि लेने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे प्रेरणा के स्रोत, दया के सागर एवं करुणा के आगार थे। भारतीय संत समाज के लिए उनका निर्वाण एक शून्य का निर्माण कर गया है। मैं मुनि महाराज के चरणों में अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 1, 2018

Born on June 26, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, the renowned Digambar has a huge following in the Jain community. He was popularly known for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. He accepted celibacy and decided to lead a life of a monk in the year 1981.

His last rites will be performed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar later in the day.