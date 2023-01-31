JUST IN
Business Standard

Assembly polls 2023: Economic snapshots of 3 poll-bound northeastern states

Let us analyse the economic issues and present a brief political scene of the poll-bound states of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya

Topics
Assembly elections | Meghalaya | Tripura

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Three of seven sisters -- Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- are going to polls next month. While Tripura will go to polls on February 16, elections will be held in the other two northeastern states on February 27. It is too early to guess as to which way the political winds are blowing in the three states having 60 seats each. However, we can analyse economic challenges in each of the states, which may decide the political future there.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:03 IST

