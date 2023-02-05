JUST IN
FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 cr in January
Rural job scheme spend tops BE, but low allocation cause for concern
Back in action: After a year of lull, Centre to swing into hiring mode
India needs $10 trillion till 2070 for energy transition at G20 meeting
Foreign trade policy to focus on long-term strategy to boost exports
Govt blocks 138 betting, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links
Don't bet against India, growth story to continue, say corporate leaders
Repo rate may go up 25 bps before a pause: Business Standard policy poll
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
Crude steel output grows to 124 MT in 2022; consumption rises: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India needs $10 trillion till 2070 for energy transition at G20 meeting
icon-arrow-left
Rural job scheme spend tops BE, but low allocation cause for concern
Business Standard

Back in action: After a year of lull, Centre to swing into hiring mode

Will recruit more for central ministries and depts in 2022-23 and 2023-24

Topics
Employment | Govt | jobs

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Jobs, employment, hiring
The size of the government staff is quite small

A year after a decline, employment in Central ministries and departments is set to rise a bit this fiscal year and in FY24.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Employment

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 22:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.