Bad loans: SC allows banks to invoke personal guarantees of defaulters

The Supreme Court has upheld a Indian government notification to invoke personal guarantees of the promoters whose companies defaulted to bank loans. The Supreme Court ruling will now allow banks to file personal bankruptcies against several top Indian promoters whose companies have been sent to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) for debt resolution.
The IBC was enacted in 2016 and by 2017 end at least 52 companies including Videocon Industries, Bhushan Steel, Punj Lloyd, Essar Steel were sent to the NCLT for defaulting on bank loans. Lawyers said the personal guarantees given by the promoters of these companies will be invoked. Several promoters had moved high courts across India when banks were invoking the personal guarantees. The Supreme Court later transferred all the cases to itself following petitions from Indian lenders.
The Indian government had amended the IBC in November 2019 and gave powers to lenders to invoke personal guarantees of the defaulters. In fact, promoters of several Indian companies then accused their professional managers of fraud and diversion of company funds. But lawyers said they will not get any respite from the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) as lenders will now invoke their personal guarantees. “While personal guarantees come under the contract law, the litigation against former employees will come under the criminal law. A promoter can't link the two," said a lawyer.
The verdict is a boost for lenders as it allows them to seek recovery of dues from guarantors of loans even while bankruptcy processes against the companies are pending. This could potentially speed up efforts by lenders trying to clear one of the world’s worst piles of bad loans, reported Bloomberg.
