Bangladesh's per capita GDP now higher than eastern and northeastern India

Bangladesh’s per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is now higher than most Indian states in eastern and northeastern India, with the exception of small hill states such as Mizoram and Sikkim. According to the data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh’s per capita GDP was $1,905 in 2019, against West Bengal’s $1,566 in 2018-19 (FY19) — economically the most developed state in eastern India.

Bangladesh’s lead over other states in eastern India is even bigger. For example, Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is now nearly 50 per cent ...