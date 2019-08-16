Banks allowed to directly accept gold from depositors for monetisation plan

The (RBI) on Friday allowed banks to accept gold deposits from customers, relaxing rules for a monetisation scheme Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in 2015 but which was hindered because of its complexity.

The (GMS) garnered only 16 tons in deposits in the last four years largely because of banks' difficulties in dealing with collection and purity testing centres (CPTCs).

The CPTCs, approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards, collect gold and conduct purity tests. Depositors then get purity certificates for their gold before they could open deposit accounts and get credits. The CPTCs then sent gold to refineries, which gave a final purity certificate before converting gold to bars.

Banks had been flagging the credit worthiness of CPTCs and were uncomfortable in dealing with them for GMS.

After several rounds of meetings, the government accepted banks' demand. “All deposits under the scheme shall be made at the CPTC. Provided that, at their discretion, banks may accept the deposit of gold at the designated branches, especially from the larger depositors," said the RBI in a circular on Friday.

Temples, high net worth individuals, fund houses, trusts and government entities can now deal directly with banks than CPTCs.

The RBI has also further relaxed the scheme by which banks, at their discretion, can, "allow the depositors to deposit their gold directly with the refiners that have facilities to carry out final assaying and to issue the deposit receipts of the standard gold of 995 fineness to the depositor.”

This suits temples, which are estimated to be holding 4000 tons of gold.

However several depositors had complained that banks are not taking interest in accepting deposits and had declined accepting deposits under the GMS in many cities even from large depositors.

To simplify the procedure, the RBI Circular said: "banks may, at their discretion, also allow the depositors to deposit their gold directly with the refiners that have facilities to carry out final assaying and to issue the deposit receipts of the standard gold of 995 fineness to the depositor.”

Banks hardly publicised that they run the GMS. The RBI's circular said banks have to identify branches in all states and union territories where they have presence to accept deposits thus making easier for depositors to approach banks.

All designated banks have been mandated now by the RBI that to give adequate publicity to the Scheme through their branches, websites and other channels.”