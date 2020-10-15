Banks need to use AI, machine learning for corporate lending: CEA

-
ALSO READ
Artificial intelligence to make banking inclusive: Microsoft India head
Vaccine delivery to fraud detection: Here are some blessings of blockchain
India's economic fundamentals demand a much better rating: CEA Subramanian
A new bad bank won't help unless existing problems are sorted: CEA
Carrying the ideas of NEP to execution
-
: Indian banking sector needs to
use emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for corporate loans for quality lending, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday.
Speaking at a virtual summit organised by Intel and Indian School of Business, he said lending to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the country has remained stagnant for the last 15 years indicating that banks have not developed models to actively lend to the sector.
"So, the Indian banking sector can really benefit from implementing this (AI and machine learning) especially in the context of corporate lending...And evidence shows that when the better models are employed, banks that employ such models are able to grow their balance-sheets in a very robust manner without suffering quality issues. This is a very important opportunity," he said.
According to him,banks, including private ones, are using these analytical models primarily in the context of retail lending and have not used much in corporate lending.
Subramanian said the use of AI and machine learning in the agriculture sector can enable better crop choice and crop diversification which are one of the key issues that exist in the country.
Stating that credit penetration is low in the country at 52 per cent to the GDP, he said even if India grows it by three-fold it would be at the average of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, the average of which is pegged at 160 per cent.
Speaking in the summit, Telangana Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the state aims to train 30,000 people in AI in the next three years to cater to the demand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU