Centre to borrow to make up for states' GST shortfall: Finance Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Some states against borrowing options to meet GST shortfall: MoS Finance
Govt allows 20 states to raise Rs 68,825 cr in borrowing for GST shortfall
States may cut FY21 capex by Rs 3 trillion due to GST shortfall: Icra
GST row: Compensate states that picked a borrowing option, says Sushil Modi
GST Council: No voting expected on new compensation borrowing options
-
Finance Ministry on Thursday said the central government will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore to make up for the shortfall in GST of states.
"The amount so borrowed will be passed on to the states as a back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess releases," the ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU