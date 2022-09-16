Banks seek clarity on 'grey areas' from RBI on Rupee Vostro accounts

The banks reached out to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek clarity on legal and regulatory grey areas around proposed Vostro accounts before operationalising them to settle international trade, including that with Russia, the Economic Times reported.

What are Vostro accounts?

A Vostro account is an account that is used in correspondent banking. Here, a foreign bank acts as an agent to provide financial services on behalf of a domestic bank. The account enables domestic banks to provide international banking services to their clients with global needs.

This account keeps a foreign entity's holdings in the Indian bank, in Indian rupees. So, when an Indian importer wants to make a payment to a foreign trader in rupees, the amount is credited to Vostro account.



Also Read: State Bank of India ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks

Why in

India has stepped up its purchase of cheaper Russian crude despite international opposition and sanctions. New Delhi is looking to settle this trade in rupees to continue with its purchases.

According to a recently announced arrangement by the RBI, an authorised bank in India can open special Vostro accounts of correspondent banks of any partner trading country.

In the current scenario, both private and public sector banks are reluctant to open these Vostro accounts because they re worried about getting hit by the US sanctions on Russia.

Why are banks sceptical and reluctant to open these accounts?