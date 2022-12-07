JUST IN
Banks should not ask for verification at branch level if e-KYC done: RBI

RBI said banks should not ask for verifications/updates at the branch level in case a customer has done e-KYC or those who have completed the KYC (know-your-customer) process on C-KYC portal

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said banks should not ask for verifications/updates at the branch level in case a customer has done e-KYC or those who have completed the KYC (know-your-customer) process on C-KYC portal.

Bank customers who've completed their KYC verifications online can do the annual updates as well as changes if any in their personal details online. A bank should not be demanding from a customer to walk into the branch for verification/updates. There is no such rule from the Reserve Bank on this, governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Wednesday.

The governor also said, similarly for those customers who have uploaded their KYC details on the central-KYC (C-KYC) portal should not be asked for verification by any bank. In such case, the customer can just mail or message from the registered email ID or mobile to the bank to access the KYC details from the C-KYC portal.

Blaming lack of awareness at the front-end of banks, deputy governor Rabi Sankar said the central bank has regularly been asking banks not to bother customers with such details.

Possibly, such things stem from lack of awareness of the rules, Sankar said, adding further, any aggrieved customer can approach/write to the banking ombudsman regarding this.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 21:12 IST

