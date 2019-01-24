Better hike, more jobs may be on offer in first half of 2019: Survey

After a tough year, in 2019 job seekers can expect better hikes and new opportunities opening up. A recently conducted survey, covering over 3,300 private enterprises, shows that 84 per cent of recruiters are willing to add and fill existing vacancies by June, compared to 70 per cent during the second half of 2018. While 63 per cent expect hikes of over 10 per cent, attrition rate may cool off with 41 per cent expecting over 10 per cent people leaving, compared to 50 per cent in H22018.



