JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Funding options dry up for highway projects as they get lukewarm response
Business Standard

Better hike, more jobs may be on offer in first half of 2019: Survey

84% of recruiters are willing to add jobs and fill existing vacancies by June

Arnab Dutta 

Jobs, employment

After a tough year, in 2019 job seekers can expect better hikes and new opportunities opening up. A recently conducted survey, covering over 3,300 private enterprises, shows that 84 per cent of recruiters are willing to add jobs and fill existing vacancies by June, compared to 70 per cent during the second half of 2018. While 63 per cent expect hikes of over 10 per cent, attrition rate may cool off with 41 per cent expecting over 10 per cent people leaving, compared to 50 per cent in H22018.

Better hike, more jobs may be on offer in first half of 2019: Survey

Better hike, more jobs may be on offer in first half of 2019: Survey

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 01:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements