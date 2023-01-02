JUST IN
Business Standard

Betting on outcomes of games won't be allowed; rules likely in Feb: MoS IT

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has published draft rules for online gaming companies and has invited comments on the same by January 17

Topics
online gaming | online games | gaming industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Betting on outcomes of games will not be allowed; rules expected in Feb: MoS IT
The minister said that he expects the online gaming rules to be ready in early February

Online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games under the principle laid in draft rules, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

The minister said that as of now, all permissible online gaming will need to be registered with a self-regulatory organisation that will be accountable to the online gaming rules.

"As per the principles laid under the rule, wagering on the outcome of game will not be allowed. All online gaming companies will have to register with the self-regulatory body that will decide on the action required to be taken as per the rules," Chandrasekhar said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has published draft rules for online gaming companies and has invited comments on the same by January 17.

The objective of the rule is to grow the online gaming sector and encourage innovation, he added.

The minister said that he expects the online gaming rules to be ready in early February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:10 IST

