GST collection in Himachal rises 25% to Rs 4,052 cr till Dec this fiscal
Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data

OMCs export surplus petrol and diesel to other countries only after meeting domestic demand in the country

Topics
petrol export | oil marketing companies | OMCs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The three OMCs, namely the Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, export petrol and diesel to several nations across the world

Export of petrol by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) rose 142 per cent in a year between 2020-21 and 2021-22, while there was a miniscule rise of less than 1 per cent in export of diesel during the same period.

According to official figures, the OMCs exported 668 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of petrol in 2021-22, which was 142 per cent more than 276 TMT of petrol exported by the country in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, the OMCs exported 1,985 TMT of diesel, while in 2021-22, it exported 1,994 TMT of diesel, a growth of less than 1 per cent over the previous year.

OMCs export surplus petrol and diesel to other countries only after meeting domestic demand in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:26 IST

