Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data

Export of petrol by Indian (OMCs) rose 142 per cent in a year between 2020-21 and 2021-22, while there was a miniscule rise of less than 1 per cent in export of diesel during the same period.

According to official figures, the exported 668 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of petrol in 2021-22, which was 142 per cent more than 276 TMT of petrol exported by the country in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, the exported 1,985 TMT of diesel, while in 2021-22, it exported 1,994 TMT of diesel, a growth of less than 1 per cent over the previous year.

The three OMCs, namely the Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, export petrol and diesel to several nations across the world.

export surplus petrol and diesel to other countries only after meeting domestic demand in the country.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)