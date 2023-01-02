Indian economy likely to navigate rough global weather in 2023: Assocham

-
ALSO READ
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
Don't hike repo rate by more than 25-35 bps: Assocham's advice to RBI
Netflix is in rough shape. Q2 earnings will determine its future: Report
-
India's economy is expected to navigate rough global weather in 2023 due to resilient consumer demand, better corporate performance and abating of inflation, even as the year is likely to be full of challenges and opportunities, Assocham said on Monday.
"While the global outlook seems rather tough, the Indian economy is set to stay on steady ground, helped by strong domestic demand, a healthy financial sector and improved corporate balance sheets. Early signs of brighter prospects of Rabi crops point towards a robust performance of agriculture, leaving an improved second round effect for several connected industries like FMCG, tractors, two-wheelers, speciality chemicals and fertilisers," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood stated.
While there is an overwhelming consumer response to contact services like travel, hotels and transport, a positive domino effect is visible in transport, housing, power, electronics, discretionary consumer goods and automobiles, he added.
"Our domestic demand is bound to offset the risk of global demand slowdown...However, we need to be watchful about international currency fluctuations, particularly in Emerging Economies," Sood said.
As per the recent assessment shared by the Reserve Bank of India, the global economy is projected to grow by a mere 2.7 per cent even as some of the key developed economies face recession, being exasperated by their central banks' policies of monetary tightening, he noted.
To an extent, the impact of higher interest would be reflected in the balance sheets of Indian corporates as well. However, the corporate sector is expected to continue with the policy of deleveraging, taking advantage of a resilient stock market and reversal in commodity prices, Sood observed.
"Despite global headwinds, including recession, looming large in several economies, unabated geo-political situation, inflation, India is set to register an economic expansion between 6.8-7 per cent in the financial year 2022-23. Going forward, FY-24 should hold steady," the Assocham Secretary General said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU