Big drop in toy imports in last three years, says Piyush Goyal

The country's toy have declined to USD 130 million in 2020-21 from USD 304 million in 2018-19, according to government data.

Commerce and Industry Minister said the government is protecting the interest of the domestic toy industry by promoting Made-in-India toys.

This is also helping thousands of artisans across several toy clusters, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Big drop in toy over the last 3 years," he added.

The government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys to ensure that no sub-standard and unsafe cheap toys are imported into India.

It has taken significant steps for promoting the domestic toy industry in the country, including mandatory sample testing of each imported consignment of toys, enhancement of Basic Customs Duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order with effect from January 2021.

