Big drop in toy imports in last three years, says Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
'Toyconomy': PM Narendra Modi asks people to be vocal for local toys
US seizes made-in-China toys, popular in India, for dangerous chemicals
Despite Covid curbs, clear indications of economic revival: Piyush Goyal
-
The country's toy imports have declined to USD 130 million in 2020-21 from USD 304 million in 2018-19, according to government data.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is protecting the interest of the domestic toy industry by promoting Made-in-India toys.
This is also helping thousands of artisans across several toy clusters, he said in a tweet on Thursday.
"Big drop in toy imports over the last 3 years," he added.
The government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys to ensure that no sub-standard and unsafe cheap toys are imported into India.
It has taken significant steps for promoting the domestic toy industry in the country, including mandatory sample testing of each imported consignment of toys, enhancement of Basic Customs Duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order with effect from January 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU