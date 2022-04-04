BS policy poll: RBI likely to hike inflation forecast, say economists

With the pump prices of petrol and diesel going up by Rs 8 in less than two weeks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to increase its inflation forecast from 4.5 per cent for the current fiscal year, all the 10 participants of a poll conducted by Business Standard said.

The six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI will meet from April 6 to 8 to review the policy, the outcome of which will be announced on the last day of the meeting. None of the participants saw any change in the key policy rate or the repo rate while an overwhelming majority said the status quo ...