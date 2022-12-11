JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: Govt mulls basic Customs duty cut to align with FTA
Govt asks trade bodies, banks to explore more countries for trade in rupee
Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal CM
Branded real estate developers may corner 50% mkt share this year: Anarock
More sectors under RoDTEP, but refund issues remain
Indian aviation market promising but taxation always an issue: IATA chief
Govt asks banks, stakeholders to explore more countries for trade in rupee
BoE holds meetings with foreign banks in India; keen to resolve CCIL logjam
Smartphone shipments in 2023 to remain flat amid global slowdown: Report
Peaking gas and power units to run under special scheme next summer
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt asks trade bodies, banks to explore more countries for trade in rupee
Business Standard

Budget 2023-24: Govt mulls basic Customs duty cut to align with FTA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1, 2023, in Parliament, outlining her tax and expenditure plans for 2023-24

Topics
Free Trade Agreements | Import duty | Customs duty

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee 

custom duty
Indiaâ€™s import tariff structure includes a basic customs duty, an additional duty, a special additional duty, and cess like the one on education.

India plans to cut some of its import duties in Budget 2023-24. The cuts will sit well with a raft of free trade agreements (FTAs) the government is negotiating with several countries.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Free Trade Agreements

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.