Budget dedicated to overall development of Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning.
"A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto).
Khanna will be tabling the state budget in the assembly later in the day.
The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.
