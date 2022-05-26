Telecom dept removes five products from its prior mandatory testing list

-
The Department of Telecom has removed five devices, including mobile handsets and smart watches, from its prior mandatory testing and certification list.
The DoT's move is to ensure there is no duplication in terms of testing and certification of these five products as they are already covered under the list of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
According to a notification dated May 24, the DoT has exempted "Mobile user equipment/mobile handset", "server", "smart watch", "smart camera" and "point of sale devices" from "prior mandatory testing and certification in respect of parameters".
The rule of mandatory testing was introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to check the sale of spurious imports and low quality products in India.
"India's resolve to elevating ease of doing business is becoming stronger -- the exemption is a well considered decision balancing consumer interest and EODB (Ease of Doing Business).
"We should begin the journey towards deemed approvals and self certification in most regulations as the next major step," industry body ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
