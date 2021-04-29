Cabinet approves India-UK deal on information sharing, Customs cooperation

-
ALSO READ
MUHURAT TRADING WRAP: Sensex gains 195 pts to close at fresh high of 43,638
RCEP with China, minus India: Is the trade deal a threat or opportunity?
Key terms of Brexit deal explained in five points: What we know so far
Budget 2021: Customs duty hike to make electronics items more expensive
Make haste slowly
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a deal between India and the United Kingdom on information sharing and preventing Customs offences.
The agreement is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure clearance of goods traded between the countries, an official statement said.
The deal will be signed on behalf of the governments of the two countries after it is approved by the respective governments. “This Agreement shall enter into force from the first day of the month following signature by duly authorised representatives of both parties,” it said.
The agreement will provide a legal framework for sharing of information and intelligence between the Customs authorities of India and the UK and help in the proper application of Customs laws, prevention and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.
The draft text of the proposed agreement has been finalised with the concurrence of the two Customs administrations.
“The Agreement takes care of Indian Customs’ concerns and requirements, particularly in the area of exchange of information on the correctness of the Customs value, tariff classification and origin of the goods traded between the two countries,” the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU