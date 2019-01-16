Cabinet selects Infosys to implement Rs 4,241 cr next gen IT-filings system

IT has been selected to implement the next generation system for processing return filings, with the sanctioning an estimated Rs 4,241.97 crore for the project.

The move will help in bringing down the return (ITR) processing time to one day and hence speed up refunds.

The Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, gave its "approval to expenditure sanction of Rs 4,241.97 crore for and 2.0 Project of the Department", said.

Briefing media about the decision, he said the processing time at present for ITR is 63 days and it will come down to one day after implementation of the project.

Goyal said the project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will be launched after three months of testing.

Infosys, he said, has been selected to implement the project after the bidding process.

The current system, he said, has been a success and new project will be more tax friendly.

The and (CPC) projects have enabled end-to-end automation of all processes within the using various innovative methods to provide and to promote voluntary compliance.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a consolidated cost of Rs 1,482.44 crore for the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project up to 2018-19.

Goyal also informed that tax refunds worth Rs 1.83 trillion have been issued so far in the current fiscal.

The decision will ensure transparency and accountability besides of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayers' directly without any interface with the

As per an official release, the broad objectives of the integration project include, faster and accurate outcomes for taxpayer, enhancing user experience at all stages, improving taxpayer awareness and education through continuous engagement.

Besides, it will also be promoting voluntary tax compliance and managing outstanding demand.