CAG Murmu becomes external auditor of International Atomic Energy Agency

-
ALSO READ
Swift deployment of IT solutions key for governments, institutions: CAG
IAEA team in Japan to help prepare Fukushima water release
United Nations team: Unclear if Fukushima cleanup can finish by 2051
Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Srikumar Banerjee dead
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
-
India's Comptroller and Auditor General G C Murmu was on Friday selected as the external auditor of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a prestigious institution that promotes peaceful use of nuclear energy.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said his candidature received majority support of the IAEA general conference and his tenure will be for six years, from 2022 to 2027.
"Today, India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has been selected as the next external auditor of the International Atomic Energy Agency for a six-year term at the General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna," the MEA said.
"The CAG's bid received majority support of the IAEA General Conference for the position for which several competing bids were submitted from different countries," it said in a statement.
The MEA said the election is a "recognition" of India's standing in the international community and global acknowledgement of the CAG's credentials, professionalism and experience.
Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8 last year. Before assuming the charge, he served as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Murmu also served in various capacities in the Government of India, such as secretary of the department of expenditure, special and additional secretary in the department of financial services and department of revenue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU