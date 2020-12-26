CAIT urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to defer rollout of Rule 86B in GST

-
ALSO READ
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
Traders' body CAIT suggests measures to broaden GST to simplify taxation
GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax: Finance Ministry
GST shortfall: FM writes to states, explains Rs 1.1 trn borrowing window
FM Nirmala Sitharaman told to extend ITRs, tax audit and AGM time frame
-
Traders’ body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to defer the implementation of Rule 86B in GST, whereby businesses with over Rs 50 lakh monthly turnover will have to pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash, terming it a “counter productive” measure that will increase the traders’ compliance burden. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has introduced Rule 86B in Goods and Services Tax (GST) which restricts use of input tax credit for discharging GST liability to 99 per cent.
However, this restriction will not apply where the managing director or any partner has paid more than Rs 1 lakh as income tax or the registered person has received a refund amount of over Rs 1 lakh in the preceding financial year on account of unutilised input tax credit.
CAIT, in a letter to Sitharaman, has drawn her attention towards Section 86B, saying that “it is a counter-productive step which will load the traders further with burden of compliance and also much financial obligation”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU