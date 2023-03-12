JUST IN
Centre tightens regulations for states' capital expenditure loans
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
Rajesh Agrawal to lead London trade mission to India starting March 13
Top headlines: India-Australia trade pact, SVB collapse, and more
India, Australia to partner for mineral projects to develop supply chain
PM praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network
DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing bottlenecks
India, Australia eye early conclusion on comprehensive trade pact
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre tightens regulations for states' capital expenditure loans

Centre's move aims to ensure effective utilisation of funds

Topics
Capex | Indian Economy

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

The central government has placed strict conditions on states to avail of the Rs 1.3 trillion in long-term loans for their capital expenditure (capex) needs in the approaching fiscal year (2023-24, or FY24) to ensure effective utilisation of funds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Capex

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 22:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.