CBDT issues over Rs 1 trn refunds to 3.2 mn taxpayers since April

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore to more than 32.07 lakh between 1st April 2020 to 22nd September 2020.

The I-T refunds of Rs 31,856 crore were issued in 30,29,681 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,517 crore have been issued in 1,76,966, the statement said.

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, has extended the due date for filing of Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020.

CBDT is the authority vested with the responsibility of the administration of laws related to direct taxes through the Department of In India, necessary inputs for policy and planning is provided by the CBDT.

