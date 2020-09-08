CCEA allows Power Grid Corp to monetise its assets through InvITs

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday allowed state-owned power transmission company (PGCIL) to monetise its assets through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). This will make PGCIL the first such public sector utility (PSU) in India to issue

The monetisation of the assets would apply to the transmission projects won by PGCIL through competitive bidding.

Being a central PSU, PGCIL takes up projects through two modes – bidding, in which it competes with private counterparts and through nomination - under which Centre delegates it projects.

The in said, in the first tranche, PGCIL would monetise five assets of gross block of Rs 7,164 crore (as on September 2019). “This would facilitate PGCIL to undertake asset monetization of its identified TBCB transmission assets through InvIT, so that the proceeds from the asset monetization could be utilized for fresh investment in the transmission network expansion and other capital schemes of the company,” said CCEA's statement.

In 2018, the Central government said it was identifying assets, including rail lines, national highways and power transmission lines, for their monetisation through

The price of the units will be tied to performance of these assets and the money will be used for further infrastructure development. The amount earned through these units will not be a part of disinvestment or non-tax revenue and, hence, will not be used for bridging fiscal gaps.

In November, PGCIL management informed its investors, the size of InvIT issued by the company would be lower than the mandated Rs 10,000 crore by the Central government, this paper reported.

Power Grid would set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) wherein it will transfer some of its assets. This SPV would then be a part of the InvIT which will be floated by Power Grid.

in its decision also said based on the experience gained and depending upon the eligibility for monetization of PGCIL’s SPVs, further monetisation shall be carried out in future, as per the directives and targets fixed by the Government of India.

Among power transmission companies, Sterlite Power has an InVit – Indigrid for monetising its transmission projects.