CCEA okays extension of all 3 parts of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana till 2026

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved extension of all three components of the umbrella scheme of 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna' till 2025-26 which among things will fund construction of dams such as Renukaji and Lahkwar that in turn will significantly improve water supply to capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The extension has been approved with an outlay of Rs 93,068 crore of which Rs 37,454 crore will be central assistance to states.

The scheme’s extension according to an official statement would benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh scheduled caste and two lakh scheduled tribe farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchayee Yojana (PMKSY) started in 2015 has three main components namely the Accelerated Benefit Programme (AIBP), Har Khet ko Paani (HKKP) and Watershed Development.

The total additional potential creation targeted during 2021-26 under the AIBP is 13.88 lakh hectare, and apart from focused completion of 60 ongoing projects, including 30.23 lakh hectare command area development, additional projects can also be taken up, the statement said.

On the Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) programme, the statement said surface minor and repair-renovation-restoration of water bodies components is targeted to provide additional 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation.

While, the watershed development component focuses on development of rainfed areas towards soil and water conservation, regeneration of ground water, arresting runoff and promoting extension activities related to water harvesting and management.

The approved watershed development component of the department of land resources envisages completion of sanctioned projects covering 49.5 lakh hectare rainfed and degraded lands to bring an additional 2.5 lakh hectare under protective irrigation, during 2021-26.

The statement said a specific provision for development of springsheds has been included in the programme.

Meanwhile, on the dams, the statement said that the Central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two national projects, namely Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand) has been provisioned.

"The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin, benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and a major step towards rejuvenation of the Yamuna," the statement added.