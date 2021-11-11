Cement price will rise as cost of coal is up, says India Cements

-
ALSO READ
Indian cement makers' price hikes to support margins: Fitch Ratings
Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 310 crore to expand Ropar unit in Punjab
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
Cement shares in focus; Ambuja Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement hit record highs
India Cements posts 121% rise in Q1 net profit, revenue jumps 37%
-
: The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday said price of cement would increase as every cement factory faces "pressure on cost" and the industry was suffering from the huge impact of rise in coal price.
"The rise in cost (of coal) has taken place....the price of coal we were getting was about USD 70-80 per tonne and went up to USD 105; and from there it went to USD 135. Now, it is USD 250 per tonne," said vice-chairman and managing director of the cement-making company N Srinivasan.
Elaborating on this, he said the company was prudent as it has coal of about four lakh tonne which can produce 27 lakh tonne of cement clinkers. "We have four months of stock, but beyond that we are looking at the higher costs of coal. This will apply to everybody (every cement-maker) not only us (The India Cements)," Srinivasan, also managing director of the company, told reporters.
Noting that the rise in cost of coal affects cost of power generation and cost of fuel at the kilns, he said.
"If you take cement industry, some people have got one week's stock, (but) we have got four months' stock. Companies that are well stocked can rely upon steady production in the coming months," he said.
"But today, if you step out to buy coal, it will really impact (your) cost of production. It is my estimate that already prices of cement have moved up, the increase in cost of production can be passed on (to customers) by a prudent manufacturer," he said.
To a query on whether he would foresee pressure from the governments to increase cement prices, he said, "TANCEM (State-owned Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation) has increased the price and all I know that TANCEM has recognised the increase in costs, and has increased the price."
To another query, he said, "I am surviving because I have coal which have been bought at lower cost. When it sells USD 250 coal, I will have to increase the price by Rs 30-Rs 40 a bag easily", he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU