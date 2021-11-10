Govt working on steps to push electric vehicle sales, says Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Is Gadkari's boss listening: Cong takes on Modi govt over vaccine shortage
Govt will mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari
Tags to riches: Nitin Gadkari's YouTube Expressway a hit with fans
India to allow ethanol-based 'flex engines' in vehicles: Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari is right man in wrong party: Congress leader Ashok Chavan
-
The government is working on measures to increase the sales of electric vehicles and in the next two years the cost of EVs in India will drop to the level of petrol vehicles, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Addressing virtually 'Times Now Summit', Gadkari further said that to reduce import of fossil fuel, the government is encouraging use of alternate fuel like ethanol, CNG.
"We import 80 per cent plus of our petrol and diesel requirements. We import petrol and diesel worth Rs 8 lakh crore. If we will continue to depend on fossil fuels then in the next five years, our import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh crore," he said.
The Road Transport and Highways minister observed that due to technological development, the cost of electric vehicles will drop in India.
"We are working to increase electric vehicles sales and in the next two years, your vehicle will be electric," Gadkari said.
The minister said that if fuel cost of a petrol vehicle per month is Rs 12,000-15,000, then in case of electric vehicle, it will be Rs 2,000.
"And in the next two years, the cost of electric vehicles in India will drop to the level of petrol vehicles," he said.
With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the FAME India scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Strong) Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) in 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU