Coal demand yet to peak in India, dry fuel still plays a key role: Joshi
Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways

National Highways | Ministry of Road Transport and Highways | Traffic safety

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Highways
The Centre has asked states to remove encroachments from national highways as it is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a letter to states said the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the National Highway (NH) officers to take action against encroachments, but still there are a lot of encroachments on NH land.

"...field units may be adequately sensitised to prevent encroachments on national highways and launch periodical drives to remove all sorts of encroachments from NH land," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 17:34 IST

