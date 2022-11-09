Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways

The Centre has asked states to remove encroachments from as it is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects.

The (MoRTH) in a letter to states said the Control of (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the National Highway (NH) officers to take action against encroachments, but still there are a lot of encroachments on NH land.

"It has been brought to the notice of the ministry that are being encroached upon by dhabas, vegetable sellers, etc.

"...field units may be adequately sensitised to prevent encroachments on national highways and launch periodical drives to remove all sorts of encroachments from NH land," it said.

"The ministry noted that encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)