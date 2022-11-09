Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways

-
The Centre has asked states to remove encroachments from national highways as it is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a letter to states said the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the National Highway (NH) officers to take action against encroachments, but still there are a lot of encroachments on NH land.
"It has been brought to the notice of the ministry that national highways are being encroached upon by dhabas, vegetable sellers, etc.
"...field units may be adequately sensitised to prevent encroachments on national highways and launch periodical drives to remove all sorts of encroachments from NH land," it said.
"The ministry noted that encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects," it said.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 17:34 IST
