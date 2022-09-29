JUST IN
Centre cuts FY23 borrowing target by Rs 10k cr; to borrow Rs 5.92 trn in H2

In a first, the government will issue sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore by March. The guidelines could be out by late October or November

government borrowing | Indian Economy | central government

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

The Centre has reduced its borrowing target for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 14.21 trillion amid robust tax collections. The government will borrow Rs 5.92 trillion, or 41.6 per cent of the new FY23 target, in October-March, including from the issuance of its maiden sovereign green bonds of Rs 16,000 crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 21:41 IST

