JUST IN
Robust demand for luxury products exposes widening inequality in India
ESIC to expand its reach in over 750 districts of country: Labour Minister
Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low
Recovery deep dive: Top 5 states bag lion's share in formal jobs post Covid
Car makers on road to pre-Covid profit as festival season sales soar
Fund of Funds for startups committed Rs 7,385 cr to 88 AIFs: Govt
Rupee fall may or may not help exports, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Uttar Pradesh tops GeM chart with GMV of more than Rs 24,000 crore
Nearly 1.2 million farmers benefit from power subsidy in Rajasthan
Indian economy showing resilience and recovery, says CEA Nageswaran
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Robust demand for luxury products exposes widening inequality in India
Business Standard

Centre for disinvestment of CPSEs under 2 ministries, 3 departments

These include CPSEs under the Ministries of Housing & Urban Affairs and Health & Family Welfare, and Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and Fertilisers

Topics
BS Web Reports | Disinvestment | CPSEs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

The government has reportedly initiated the process to disinvest/ close various Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs) under two ministries and three departments. These include CPSEs under the Ministries of Housing & Urban Affairs and Health & Family Welfare, and Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and Fertilisers, a report in BusinessLine (BL) said.

Twenty-seven CPSEs fall under these departments and ministries. Nine alone come under the ambit of the fertiliser department, the report added. Some of the CPSEs have been making huge losses.

The Centre is also holding discussions on the new CPSE policy that suggests disinvestments or closures in the non-strategic sectors, the BL report said further. All the above ministries and sectors belong to the non-strategic sector.

The report further added that the disposal and closure of the immovable assets will be delinked. The freehold lands will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle, and the leasehold land will be returned to the states.

The process is expected to get over within 7 months and 45 days.

In India, the process of disinvestment of CPSEs is generally conducted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

It can be done through issuing an initial public offer (IPO), further public offer (FPO), strategic sale, Institutional Placement Program (IPP), and CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.