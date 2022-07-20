Centre has cleared Rs 8,800 crore GST dues, rest to be paid soon: Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Centre has cleared GST dues to the tune of Rs 8,800 crore and the rest will be paid soon.
Speaking to reporters here, the CM said his government had appealed to the union government for extending GST compensation period by another two years, but it was rejected citing rules.
"However, they are giving us our dues. Only recently, they (Centre) gave us Rs 8,800 crore. The rest of amount will be paid. There is no doubt about it, he said. Regarding extension of the GST compensation beyond five years, Bommai said the central government has made it clear that the GST compensation can be given only for five years and cannot be extended further. The Chief Minister also underlined that the central government is giving the state's share of GST. During COVID time the collection was almost nil and the GST said that the compensation will be given only if there is collection. However, the Centre gave compensation even though there were no collection, he explained. The goods and services tax (GST) was brought in and implemented from July 1, 2017. All the states were assured of compensation for loss of revenue arising out of implementation of the new tax regime as per the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years. To a question on the local body elections in the state and elsewhere, Bommai said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner's report on the delimitation and reservation of wards will be submitted to the Supreme Court on July 22. Following the apex court's direction, the process will be taken up further, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU