Centre okays Rs 15,000 cr fully funded emergency health package for states

With an aim to strengthen national and state healthcare systems amid crisis, the Central government on Thursday approved a 100 per cent centrally funded package of Rs 15,000 crore for states and Union Territories.



The project named ’India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package' will be implemented in three phases from January 2020 to March 2024, according to media reports.





"With the objectives of emergency COVID-19 response, strengthening national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness, procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables and drugs, strengthening of surveillance activities including setting up of laboratories and Bio-security preparedness," a circular signed by National Health Mission Director Vandana Gurnani highlighted, as quoted by ANI.





The key activities to be implemented under Phase -1 includes support for the development of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and isolation blocks, ICUs with ventilators, oxygen supply in hospitals and strengthening of laboratories in hospitals.

The central package will also assist the state/ UTs for Procurement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), N95 masks and ventilators, over and above what is being procured and supplied by the Government of India.

The three phases of the project are Phase - 1 from January 2020 to June 2020, the second phase is from July 2020 to March 2021 and the third phase from April 2021 to March 2024.