Centre pushes for reviving export commissioner posts for boosting trade

The export commissioners will be expected to operate under clear targets to expand exports from their states

Topics
Commerce ministry | Trade exports | Indian export

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Exports

The Centre will provide budgetary support to states that revive the scheme of export commissioners to make trade a key deliverable in their economic policies. It is also expected to help the Centre mobilise strong political support from the state governments when it cuts import duties and signs trade agreements to allow more imports.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 16:15 IST

