Centre relaxes gift policy for employees, hikes monetary limits

-
ALSO READ
Kind employers may offer gifts, but onus lies on employees to pay tax on it
Monetary policy review: RBI allows rupee derivatives trade in IFSCs
Reader's corner: Are you liable to pay tax on property received as gift?
Diwali gift for govt employees and pensioners: Cabinet hikes DA by 5%
RBI monetary policy: Wider output gap drives fifth consecutive rate cut
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU