Centre relaxes norms for shrivelled wheat grains for Punjab, Haryana

In a relief to wheat growers, the Centre has relaxed procurement norms for shrivelled wheat grains in Punjab and Haryana after the crop suffered damage due to the early onset of heatwave.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month had urged the Centre to relax norms for shrivelled grains in the purchase of wheat from the state without imposing any value cut.
The Centre relaxed norms up to 18 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent without any value cut.
Chief Minister Mann thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request for relaxation in shrivelled wheat grains.
"I, on behalf of farmers of Punjab, thank Hon'ble Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, for accepting our request & allowing a generous relaxation in procurement of shrivelled grains. I assure you that Punjab shall continue to work in earnest to contribute to food security of the nation," said Mann in a tweet.
In a letter to the secretary, food and civil supplies, Punjab and additional chief secretary, food and civil supplies, Haryana, the union ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in order to reduce the hardship of farmers and to avoid distress sale of wheat, the competent authority has decided to accord to the request of the state.
Accordingly, it has been decided to procure wheat in the state of Punjab, Haryana including UT Chandigarh with the following relaxation, said the May 13 letter.
The limit of shrivelled and broken grains of wheat in all the districts of Punjab and Haryana including UT Chandigarh may be relaxed up to 18 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent under uniform specifications without any value cut, it said.
"Wheat so procured shall be stacked and accounted for separately, it added.
It further mentioned that the relaxation granted is subject to the condition that any financial or operational implications due to this relaxation shall be the sole responsibility of the state government of Punjab and Haryana, including UT Chandigarh.
Any deterioration of wheat stock procured under Relaxed Scheme during storage shall be the sole responsibility of the State Government of Punjab and Haryana, including UT, it said.
Wheat growers in Punjab had reported a drop in crop yield and shrivelled grains because of the early onset of heat wave.
