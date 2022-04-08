India to export 3-3.5 million tonnes of wheat in Apr-July: Food Secy

-
ALSO READ
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
Will India seize wheat export contracts missed by Russian-Ukraine?
TMS Ep131: Wheat export, ICICI's Sandeep Bakshi, markets, battery swapping
India looking beyond conventional markets to export wheat
Russia-Ukraine crisis likely to impact UP's wheat procurement plan
-
Traders have entered into contracts for the export of 30-35 lakh tonnes of wheat during the April-July period, buoyed by increasing demand for the commodity in the world market, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday.
The country's wheat exports crossed 70 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as against 21.55 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, according to the official data.
"The trade estimate is that about 30-35 lakh tonne of wheat has been contracted for export during the April-July period of this year," Pandey told reporters.
The maximum quantity of wheat will be shipped from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh because of proximity of these states to ports and easier logistics, he told reporters.
As a result, private traders are procuring wheat for export from these states. If international prices rise further, traders may buy the grain from other states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.
With private trade procuring wheat for export, there may be reduction in government procurement but it is too early to say. The government is, however, monitoring the situation regularly, he added.
Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the country's wheat exports could cross 100 lakh tonnes during the 2022-23 fiscal.
Many countries are sourcing wheat from India and other countries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow curtailed their wheat supplies.
Indian government plans to promote wheat exports to cash in on higher wheat prices in the global market. India is the second-biggest producer of wheat in the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU