Wheat export ban to help control prices, regulate trade, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Demand for MP wheat shoots up globally amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
'Wheat export ban will help in crushing attempts to hoard Indian wheat'
Wheat export: Madhya Pradesh stays one jump ahead of Punjab, Haryana
-
Asserting that there is no wheat supply crisis in the country, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Saturday said the government's decision to ban wheat exports will help in controlling rising domestic prices and meeting the food requirement of India's neighbours and vulnerable countries.
The government has banned wheat exports with immediate effect. However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed.
Subrahmanyam said that the decision was taken at the right time.
"There is no dramatic fall in production. I do not think there is a crisis which needs to be imagined. There is adequate food available in government stocks and private stocks," he said while addressing a joint press briefing along with counterparts in the departments of food and agriculture.
Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the commerce secretary said the primary goal was to put a "check on inflation".
"So, what is the purpose of this order. What it is doing is in the name of prohibition - we are directing the wheat trade in a certain direction. We do not want the wheat to go in an irregulated manner to places where it might get just hoarded or where it may not be used to the purpose which we are hoping it would be used for," Subrahmanyam said.
The focus has also been given to ensuring adequate food stock availability within the country.
"At the end of the day, food is a very sensitive item for every country because it affects everybody - poor, the middle and the rich," he said, adding the wheat flour prices have gone up in some parts of the country by about 40 per cent.
The government is also committed to ensuring the food security of neighbours and vulnerable countries.
"So, we have kept the window open for (our) neighbours. We have also kept the window open for a large number of vulnerable countries if their governments do make such requests," he added.
The secretary highlighted that the country has exported 7 million tonnes of wheat during the last fiscal, out of which about 50 per cent were shipped to Bangladesh.
Talking about the current fiscal 2022-23, he said as per estimates, 4.3 million tonnes of wheat have been contracted for exports so far.
Out of this, 1.2 million tonnes have already been exported in April and May, and another 1.1 million tonnes are expected to be shipped, he said, adding "if you have a valid order - irrevocable letters of credit - that contract will be honoured. So, India's credibility as a reliable supplier is maintained".
Further, he said that if the price situation improves, the government may review this decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU