Govt's total liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 trn in Q1: Finmin report
Centre to ask foreign firms to use more local materials for govt projects

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

DPIIT has still to announce the new local content requirement threshold for foreign firms entering into partnerships for state-run infrastructure projects.

India will demand foreign firms use more locally produced materials when working on government-run projects, a government order said late on Friday.

Indian authorities have been aggressively promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship campaign of a self-reliant economy by urging domestic manufacturers to cut down on imports.

The Indian trade ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ordered all government administrative divisions to notify it of projects valued above 10 billion rupees ($135.96 million) that are planned for the next five years.

DPIIT has still to announce the new local content requirement threshold for foreign firms entering into partnerships for state-run infrastructure projects. The threshold is currently 20-50%.

Firms in countries which do not allow Indian companies to participate in their government projects will not be allowed to tender bids for Indian government projects, the order said.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 22:14 IST

